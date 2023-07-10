StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.36. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

