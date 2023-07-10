StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.36. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.