StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUVA. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at $2,302,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth $2,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

