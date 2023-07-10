StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 20.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

