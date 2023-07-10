StockNews.com Upgrades AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $85.81 on Thursday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in AECOM by 80.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 96.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

