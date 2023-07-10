Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 81,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

