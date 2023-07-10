Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 883 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.62. 161,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

