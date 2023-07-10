Stone House Investment Management LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $926,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,736,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 196,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $102.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

