Stone House Investment Management LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,655 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CBU. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CBU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,456. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $72.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 12.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

