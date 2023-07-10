Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,581 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 2.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after buying an additional 1,070,505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $107.15. The company had a trading volume of 131,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

