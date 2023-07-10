Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.12. 183,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,210. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.40.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

