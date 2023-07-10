Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Stock Down 0.4 %

ENVX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.67. 2,738,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. Research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.