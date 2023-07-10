Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.63. 652,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.