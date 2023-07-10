Stone House Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.09. 912,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,777. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

