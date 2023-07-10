Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $16.30 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,297,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $176,765,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,603,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.89. 993,414 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.51. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

