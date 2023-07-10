Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

American Tower Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.80. 504,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average is $203.03. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.