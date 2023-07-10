StormX Price Reaches $0.0040 (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One StormX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StormX has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. StormX has a market cap of $39.52 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StormX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.