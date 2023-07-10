Strategic Equity Management Buys Shares of 2,557 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

