Strategic Equity Management Invests $38.23 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 383,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,225,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geisinger Health bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.66. 764,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.