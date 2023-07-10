Strategic Equity Management Sells 26,770 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Equity Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management owned about 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $99.76. 87,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,219. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

