Streamr Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $25.11 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,014,851,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,322,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

