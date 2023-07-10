Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $270.20

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $270.20 and last traded at $269.93, with a volume of 2502508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.17.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

