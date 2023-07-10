Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.39

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 600606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,184.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 220,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $4,768,786.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,184.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,374 shares of company stock worth $4,938,179. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

