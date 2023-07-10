Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Tarena International Stock Performance
NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of -0.51.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.
