Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of -0.51.

About Tarena International

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

