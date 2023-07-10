Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Amundi raised its stake in Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $93,902,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 761,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 455,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.89. 1,457,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,279. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

