Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 3,126 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,954 shares in the company, valued at $294,228,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,821 shares of company stock worth $41,133,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

MongoDB stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $393.35. 701,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $418.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.27.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

