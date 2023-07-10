Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Ebix worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,682,000 after buying an additional 147,280 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after buying an additional 132,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ebix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,235,000 after acquiring an additional 58,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ebix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,591,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ebix Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EBIX stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 124,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,546. The firm has a market cap of $781.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.76 million during the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%.

Ebix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.