Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,562 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 149,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,630. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

