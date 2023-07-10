Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth about $106,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLPT stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.66. 25,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,150. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 86.31% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 million. Equities analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain.

