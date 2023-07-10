Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.45. The company had a trading volume of 397,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,522. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.55. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

