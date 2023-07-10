Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,510 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies makes up 3.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Napco Security Technologies worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,646. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

