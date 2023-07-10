Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 73,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vuzix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 137,999 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 398,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vuzix by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 139,469 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Stock Performance

VUZI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 259,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,343. The company has a market capitalization of $313.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Vuzix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 299.46%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

