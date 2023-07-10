Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,905 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 6,526.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 819,945 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 457,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,441,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BILL by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,541,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after buying an additional 354,218 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BILL traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.77. The stock had a trading volume of 252,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.40. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.93.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.54.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

