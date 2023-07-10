Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 585,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,771. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,031 shares of company stock worth $20,306,102 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

