Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

APH traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

