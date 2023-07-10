Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 607 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wix.com worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Wix.com by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Shares of WIX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 175,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,473. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $101.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

