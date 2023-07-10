Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $41.81. 4,869,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,605,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

