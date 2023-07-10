Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 30,517 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,517 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $419,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.55. 1,183,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,642. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

