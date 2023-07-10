Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 19,347 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.39. 353,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.90%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

