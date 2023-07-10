Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 54,836 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 276,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,836 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ORCC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 1,636,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,750. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

