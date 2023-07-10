Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,826 shares of company stock valued at $37,912,475. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $251.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.84. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $253.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

