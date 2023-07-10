Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,309. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

