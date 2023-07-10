Tectonic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth $1,232,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.77. 276,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.87. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

