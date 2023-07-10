Tectonic Advisors LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 40,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 62,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DOC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.89. 460,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,242. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

