Tectonic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 68,536 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995,350 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.47. 14,774,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,075,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

