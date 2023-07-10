Tenset Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $24.71 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Tenset has a market cap of $24.71 million and $8,707.42 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tenset has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,348,494 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

