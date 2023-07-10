TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Cap of $122.77 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $122.77 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,797,774,919 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,154,431 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.

