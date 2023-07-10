TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $114.56 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013168 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,797,874,550 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,283,462 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

