Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Shares of TSLA opened at $274.43 on Thursday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.88. The stock has a market cap of $869.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,230 shares of company stock valued at $14,031,859. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tesla by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

