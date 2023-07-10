Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 37.2% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 92,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.3 %

TXN traded up $3.92 on Monday, hitting $177.62. 1,344,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,292. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $161.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.