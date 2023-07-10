The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,532.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,532 ($19.44) and last traded at GBX 3,880 ($49.24), with a volume of 188161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,872 ($49.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,350 ($55.21) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($59.03) to GBX 4,474 ($56.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,800 ($60.92) to GBX 4,400 ($55.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($64.73) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.48) to GBX 4,580 ($58.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,494.43 ($57.04).

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 917.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,095.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,128.71.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

